Shamita Shetty’s brings her painter avatar to the fore as she posts a video of herself painting

Shamita Shetty who is currently having a gala time with her family in London recently posted a video of herself painting and enjoying some me time.

Shamita Shetty’s hidden talent is now no more a secret as she posted a video of herself where she is having fun with the paint brushes and colours and paints a beautiful painting of lord Shiva and his wife Parvathi !

The actress took it to her Instagram account and wrote a heart warming note along with the video. She mentioned how it was her nephew Viaan who recorded and edited the video. She wrote, “Art is something that makes me breathe with a different kind of happiness ❤️

You goto do what makes you happy .. be around the ones that make you smile ❤️ Baby viaan decided to record this video.. and edit it!!! Proud Maasi had to put it up !!!❤️.”

The actress has been posting a lot of fun clips and pictures from her vacation. The actress will be returning soon from her vacation and will get back to her projects. Shamita has several collaborations on which she will resume work post her vacation and a music video that will soon be released.