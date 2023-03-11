Shantanu Maheshwari marks his debut at Lakme Fashion Week with designer Deepit Chugh

After receiving immense love for his character Afsaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Shantanu Maheshwari recently ruled the fashion arena by debuting at the Lakme Fashion Week in the opening show as a show stopper for Deepit Chugh.

Since his debut, Shantanu has made noise for his style statements and his passion towards sustainable fashion.

Talking about his experience walking the ramp Shantanu said,” I was a bit nervous initially as this was my first time at the ramp, but as soon as I started walking and music hit me I felt at ease & things fell in place… I’m thankful to Deepit Chugh for the opportunity and his collection was so my vibe, so happy to collaborate with him. I thoroughly enjoyed my experience on the ramp and will truly cherish this memory.”

Elaborating on why Shantanu Maheshwari was the perfect choice to showcase his new designs from the brand Line Outline Deepit explained “I have met Shantanu a few times, I have always thought he would be great at pulling off a Line Outline look as I resonate with his youthful energetic vibe and charming personality. We feel the Line Outline customer could be someone who is fun, open-minded and experimental and Shantanu is one of them”.