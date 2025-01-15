Shantiniketan selected for India premiere at Aurangabad’s Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival 2025

The feature film Shantiniketan, directed by Deepankar Prakash, known for his acclaimed work in Naanera, has been officially selected for its India premiere in the Indian Competition Section at the prestigious Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival 2025. The festival, scheduled to take place from January 15-19, 2025, is organized by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, NFDC, Marathwada Art Culture and Film Foundation, Nath Group, and MGM University.

Shantiniketan is a poignant and thought-provoking story that delves into the life of Ravi, a man burdened by the weight of familial responsibilities following the loss of his parents. Ravi’s journey, set against the backdrop of a modest Indian household, showcases his unwavering dedication to caring for his ailing grandfather, mentally disabled aunt, and grandmother. However, his sacrifices come at the cost of personal happiness and relationships. Shantiniketan stars Nanda Yadav, Neeraj Saidawat, Usha Shree, Saraswati Upadhyay and Raman Krishnatrey in lead roles.

Shanti Niketan is about demolition and reconstruction of family values, marriage and responsibilities. It is a house of varied emotions that presents life filled with grey areas.

Exploring themes of emotional fragility, resilience, and the enduring bonds of family, the film is a powerful narrative that resonates deeply with audiences. The 124-minute feature film is a visual treat, shot in the vibrant locales of Jaipur, and brings to life a story told in both Hindi and Rajasthani languages.

Speaking about the film, director Deepankar Prakash shared his vision, “In Shantiniketan, I wanted to delve into the delicate interplay between reality and desires, capturing the profound significance of fleeting moments. The film revolves around themes of family responsibilities and emotional bonds, exploring the depth and complexity of a typical Indian middle-class family. Through its characters and visuals, the narrative reflects the sacrifices and resilience that define many such households.”

The Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival is a prestigious event celebrating the rich tapestry of global and Indian cinema. Held in the historic city of Aurangabad, the festival is an extraordinary platform for filmmakers to showcase their creative visions while promoting cultural heritage and cinematic excellence.

The festival brings together a vibrant mix of seasoned directors, emerging talent, and cinema enthusiasts, making it a melting pot of storytelling and artistic expression. With its focus on creating meaningful dialogues through cinema, the festival highlights diverse narratives that transcend boundaries.