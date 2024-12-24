Shark Anupam Mittal’s journey from setbacks to success

As Shark Tank India 4 prepares to premiere on Sony LIV on January 6, 2025, one of the esteemed Sharks, Anupam Mittal Founder and CEO, People Group (Shaadi.com), shares a fascinating story of his journey to success. Anupam revealed that he could have been a multi-millionaire in his early twenties, but things didn’t quite go as planned.

Anupama Mittal said, “I was very close to becoming a multimillionaire in my early twenties, but there was a dotcom bust, and the world markets came crashing down, but I am happy with whatever happened because it taught me a lot of valuable lessons that have helped me become the person I am today. If I had continued down that path, I might have become complacent and not taken the risks that I did, which ultimately led to the success I’ve achieved.”

He further added, “I believe that failure is an essential part of the entrepreneurial journey, and it’s how you respond to those setbacks that define your character. I’m proud of the fact that I’ve been able to build a successful business from scratch, and I’m excited to share my experiences and insights with the pitchers on Shark Tank India stage.”

Anupam’s story serves as a testament to the importance of perseverance and resilience in the face of adversity. As one of the Sharks on the show, he will be joined by Aman Gupta – Co-Founder and CMO, boAt Lifestyle, Namita Thapar – Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Ritesh Agarwal – Founder and Group CEO, OYO, Peyush Bansal – Co-Founder and CEO, Lenskart, Vineeta Singh – Co-Founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics, Azhar Iqubal – Co-Founder and Chairman, Inshorts, Varun Dua – Founder and CEO, ACKO, Kunal Bahl – Co-Founder, Snapdeal and Titan Capital, Promoter Unicommerce, Viraj Bahl – Founder and Managing Director of Veeba/VRB Consumer Products.