Shark Tank India 4: Ritesh Agarwal reveals the secret to his success, “Passion ke peeche bhago, paisa ajayega”

As the highly anticipated Shark Tank India Season 4 is set to premiere on Sony LIV on January 6, 2025, the excitement is palpable. The show, which has been a launchpad for many innovative ideas and businesses, is back with a new season, new sharks, and new hosts. One of the sharks, Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO of OYO, has been a strong advocate for following one’s passion.

Talking about his mantra for success, Ritesh said, “3 Idiots changed my life. The film’s message, ‘Passion ke peeche bhago, paisa ajayega,’ truly resonates with me. I believe that if you follow your passion, success will follow. That’s exactly what happened to me. Inspired by the movie, I pursued my heart’s calling, and that’s how OYO was born. It all began with a desire to create something new and innovative. My advice to entrepreneurs is simple: Don’t focus solely on making money. Chase your passion, and the money will follow.”

This philosophy is at the core of Shark Tank India, where entrepreneurs from all age groups, diverse backgrounds, and different parts of the country come to pitch their innovative ideas to the sharks. The show is not just about investing in businesses, but also about mentoring and guiding entrepreneurs to transform their passions into successful ventures.

This year, the panel of sharks will include Anupam Mittal – Founder and CEO, People Group (Shaadi.com), Aman Gupta – Co-Founder and CMO, boAt Lifestyle, Namita Thapar – Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Ritesh Agarwal – Founder and Group CEO, OYO, Peyush Bansal – Co-Founder and CEO, Lenskart, Vineeta Singh – Co-Founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics, Azhar Iqubal – Co-Founder and Chairman, Inshorts, Varun Dua – Founder and CEO, ACKO, Kunal Bahl – Co-Founder, Snapdeal and Titan Capital, Promoter Unicommerce, and Viraj Bahl – Founder and Managing Director of Veeba/VRB Consumer Products. Joining the show are hosts Sahiba Bali and Aashish Solanki, who will bring their energy and charisma to the program.