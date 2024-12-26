Shark Tank India Season 4: Aman Gupta highlights the show’s role in shaping future entrepreneurs

Shark Tank India Season 4 continues to celebrate innovation and the entrepreneurial spirit. Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO of boAt Lifestyle, recently shared his excitement about the new season, emphasizing how the show not only serves as a platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their ideas but also as an invaluable source of learning and inspiration for viewers.

Talking about the show, Aman explained, “Shark Tank India is truly an educational platform where we have explored various sectors extensively this season. It serves as a platform not just for entrepreneurs but also for viewers to learn about business strategies, innovation, and industry trends. This season focuses on revolutionizing industries, creating opportunities for Indian startups, and helping them solve both local and global problems. It’s shaping the future, and Shark Tank India’s role in bringing these advancements to a wider audience is crucial. Through the discussions and guidance provided by the sharks, entrepreneurs refine their ideas, and we learn and adapt to new trends. Ultimately, our goal is to inspire young entrepreneurs to explore emerging fields, showcasing Shark Tank India as a motivator for pursuing innovative solutions.”

While Shark Tank India showcases groundbreaking ideas, it remains focused on being a platform for entrepreneurs and viewers to explore emerging business trends and envision the future of entrepreneurship.

With the new season of Shark Tank India 4 comes new opportunities for entrepreneurs to showcase their innovative ideas and pitch their businesses to the sharks. This year, the panel of sharks will include Anupam Mittal – Founder and CEO, People Group (Shaadi.com), Aman Gupta – Co-Founder and CMO, boAt Lifestyle, Namita Thapar – Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Ritesh Agarwal – Founder and Group CEO, OYO, Peyush Bansal – Co-Founder and CEO, Lenskart, Vineeta Singh – Co-Founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics, Azhar Iqubal – Co-Founder and Chairman, Inshorts, Varun Dua – Founder and CEO, ACKO, Kunal Bahl – Co-Founder, Snapdeal and Titan Capital, Promoter Unicommerce, Viraj Bahl – Founder and Managing Director of Veeba/VRB Consumer Products