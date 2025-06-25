Shark Tank India Season 5 registrations begin with a witty campaign

Shark Tank India is back with Season 5, a celebration of ambition, grit, and the unstoppable rise of Indian entrepreneurship. From college dorms to small-town homes, the show has become India’s most sought after pitch platform and it’s now open for entries once again. Season 5 will stream on Sony LIV and air on Sony Entertainment Television

The registration campaign kicks off with a quirky take on the hustle culture and the 70-hour workweek, echoing a sharper truth, that breakthrough businesses aren’t born from burnout, but from brave ideas. And Shark Tank India is where those ideas get their wings.

Since its debut in 2021, the tank has seen, 741 pitches, ₹293 Cr funding, 351 deals.

If you have a bold idea or breakthrough product, now is the time to take your business to the next level. Apply now for Shark Tank India 5 on Sony LIV. Let your ideas take flight, the tank is open!

Campaign Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KivTpRanfm4

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DLTxsITAJOg/?igsh=MXNzYzh0a3pjMjk3cg%3D%3D

Registration Link: https://sharktank.sonyliv.com/