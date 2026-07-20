Shark Tank India Season 6 takes aim at startup buzzwords with its new ‘#DontBeATota’ campaign

After opening registrations for its sixth season, Shark Tank India has unveiled a witty new campaign, #DontBeATota, that takes aim at a growing misconception in the startup ecosystem that speaking the language of entrepreneurship is the same as building a successful business.

In an era where terms such as valuation, burn rate and EBITDA have become part of everyday conversations, the campaign asks a simple but pertinent question: Has the language of entrepreneurship begun to overshadow the business itself? Through humour and sharp cultural observation, #DontBeATota reminds aspiring entrepreneurs that successful businesses are built on conviction, execution, resilience, and a deep understanding of the fundamentals, not merely an impressive command over startup jargon.

At the heart of the campaign is Tota (parrot), a witty mascot who believes that confidently rattling off startup terminology is enough to impress the Sharks. Armed with buzzwords he may barely understand, Tota embodies the misconception that sounding like an entrepreneur is the same as being one. But when it comes to facing the Sharks, jargon alone will not cut it. Through the cheeky character, the campaign drives home a simple truth: anyone can memorise the language of startups, but only founders who truly understand their business can build one.

Over the past five seasons, Shark Tank India has helped bring entrepreneurship into mainstream conversations, giving founders from across the country a platform to present their ideas, secure investments and build enduring businesses. The new campaign builds on that legacy by celebrating entrepreneurs from all walks of life who have spent years solving real problems, understanding their customers, and building businesses from the ground up.

Conceptualised and created by The Script Room, #DontBeATota calls on founders with clarity, conviction, and substance to step forward. Whether they are first-time entrepreneurs or seasoned operators, the Sharks are looking for people who know their business inside out, own their story and have the resilience to keep building.

Aman Gupta. Co Founder- boAt and Founder, OFF/BEAT, says, “If repeating startup buzzwords was enough to build a business, we would all be investing in parrots. That’s the thought behind this campaign. Over the years, Shark Tank India has helped make entrepreneurship part of mainstream conversations, and that’s something we are incredibly proud of. But building a company has never been about sounding like an entrepreneur, it is about solving real problems, understanding your business inside out and showing the resilience to keep building every single day. That’s exactly the kind of founders we’re excited to meet in Season 6.”

Registrations for Shark Tank India Season 6 are currently open on Sony LIV. Founders with strong businesses, real conviction, and a clear understanding of what they are building can register now for an opportunity to pitch to the Sharks.

Shark Tank India Season 6 is co-powered by Lahori Zeera and L’Oréal Paris, with White Gold and Lal Sweets on board as partners.