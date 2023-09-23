Sharks begin shooting for season 3 of Shark Tank India

Shark Tank India is all set to rule your screens soon! Geared up to invest in potential businesses this season, Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics) and Amit Jain CEO and Co-founder – CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com have begun shooting for season 3 today.

Stand-up comedian Rahul Dua takes on the role of the host once again adding tickles to the complex business discussions.

The show will provide a platform for business aspirants to chase their entrepreneurial dreams with their business ideas to experienced investors and business experts a.k.a The Sharks.

The platform will soon announce the all-new sharks of this season. Shark Tank India 3 will stream soon only on Sony LIV.

