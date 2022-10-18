Sharmila Tagore felicitated the winners of the Bhopal Pataudi Cup in association with House of Pataudi in New Delhi

The House of Pataudi organized the final match of The Bhopal Pataudi Cup, one of India’s most historic & premier tournaments, at Jaipur Polo Ground, Inside the Delhi Race Course, on the 16th October 2022, Sunday.

The chief guest at the game was Sharmila Tagore, who felicitated all the players. Present at the event were notable names from Delhi society and sports fraternity.

With the Bhopal Pataudi Cup, Saif Ali Khan, who is also the 10th successor in the Nawab legacy, feels gratified to take his father’s – Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s legacy ahead who continued to do so for his father – Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi started The Bhopal Pataudi Cup property to Honour his father, who died while playing polo in Delhi on Mansoor’s eleventh birthday in 1952, whereupon Mansoor succeeded him as the ninth Nawab. Mansoor Ali Khan always cherished how the Army Officials and the Royals and now some of the well-established Businesses have kept the game alive.

The Pataudi family is an Indian dynasty of nawabs of the former princely state of Pataudi, from which they take their name. Pataudi’s have been known for their sportsmanship and fair play, and sporting spirit has been a part of shaping their growing years and the culture they have inherited from their ancestors. The Bhopal Pataudi Cup is a symbol of taking the legacy ahead whilst keeping the spirit of sportsmanship alive.

Saif Ali Khan was not present at the event due to prior commitments. Mr Khan sent in a heartwarming quote stating that, “The Bhopal Pataudi cup has always been close to my heart, not because it is a symbol of our legacy being carried forward but because it is a celebration of true sportsmanship. The match stems from the spirit of House of Pataudi, a venture that is crucial to the synergy of all our endeavours.”

Sharmila Tagore, who felicitated the winners stated that, ” It has been a wonderful day. The first match of the season was really good. It was a very exciting match at 7-6. Last year, we had a lot of rain and this year, it has been fantastic. The ground is also very green and this is the first time the match was played here at these grounds. All of us enjoyed ourselves. Thank you everyone for supporting the Bhopal Pataudi Cup and our team. And thank you to House of Pataudi as well.”