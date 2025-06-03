Sharvari appointed as the Young Fit India Icon

Sharvari has been the talk of the town owing to a successful 2024 with Munjya, Maharaj and Vedaa. Recently she joined hands with the Fit India ‘Sundays on Cycle’ initiative, a nation-wide campaign encouraging citizens to embrace cycling as a way to promote both personal fitness and environmental awareness in Delhi.

At the event’s 25th edition, Sharvari was officially appointed as the Young Fit India Icon by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, under the leadership of Honourable Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya. As someone who has consistently championed a fit and balanced lifestyle, Sharvari’s appointment is a reflection of her growing influence as a youth icon. The campaign, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India Movement, has been gaining momentum across cities, inspiring people of all ages to make fitness a part of their weekly routine.

Expressing her excitement on being appointed as the Young Fit India Icon, Sharvari said, “It is an honour to be appointed as the Young Fit India Icon by The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and our Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment; Youth Affairs and Sports – Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya ji. To be a part of this amazing initiative Sundays on Cycle that has been spreading awareness about the need for fitness and environment protection by choosing cycling, is truly exciting. This is a powerful extension to our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s Fit India Movement initiative and I’m proud to have participated and done my bit.”

This week’s Sundays on Cycle event also held special significance, featuring a Tiranga Rally dedicated to the Indian Armed Forces — a moving tribute to the valour, dedication, and selfless service of the nation’s real heroes.