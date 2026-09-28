Sharvari brings back the magic of the quintessential Hindi-film heroine with Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Sharvari is winning hearts online with a graceful dance video on the title track of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, celebrating her love for classic Bollywood music and romance.

Speaking about the video, Sharvari said “Bollywood songs and dance are actually a big part of why I wanted to become an actor. I grew up watching Madhuri ma’am in Didi Tera Devar Deewana, Karisma ma’am and Sonali ma’am in Maiyya Yashoda, and I would come home and dance to these songs, imagining myself as that heroine on screen one day. I think somewhere, those moments made me fall in love with the idea of Bollywood.

I’ve always loved the romance, emotion and larger-than-life magic of classic Bollywood songs, the way you could tell an entire story through a song and dance. So getting to experience that with Sooraj Barjatya Ji’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya feels incredibly special. It feels like a beautiful full-circle moment, getting to live the kind of Bollywood I grew up watching and dreaming about. I’m genuinely enjoying every moment of it.

The actor’s caption on her Instagram post, “Entering my Sooraj Barjatya heroine era with Yeh Prem Mol Liya,” captures the spirit of the video…a celebration of innocence, romance, femininity and the distinctive visual language of classic Hindi cinema.

The song features Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari and is composed by Himesh Reshammiya, with vocals by Shreya Ghoshal and Nihal Tauro.

The track has also generated strong conversation around its quintessentially Indian melody, family celebrations and the nostalgic visual language associated with Sooraj Barjatya’s cinema. It was launched through a live performance at Mumbai’s Royal Opera House, accompanied by a 25-piece orchestra.

Sharvari’s title-track performance has given audiences a glimpse into the music, mood and romantic sensibility of Yeh Prem Mol Liya.