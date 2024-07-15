Sharvari drops major Monday Motivation as she gets ready to start shooting for Alpha

Share
Tweet
Pin it
Share

Rising star Sharvari is set to start shooting for her next film Alpha, a YRF Spy Universe film, in which she is working alongside superstar Alia Bhatt! Days before she starts shooting Alpha, Sharvari gave the internet major fitness goals by dropping a hot Monday Motivation on her social media!

Sharvari urged fans and people on the internet to never miss a Monday workout by belting out a series of images that shows off how ripped and in shape she is currently!

Sharvari will be next seen in the much-awaited Nikkhil Advani film Vedaa and then in Aditya Chopra’s Alpha being directed by the acclaimed young director from YRF, Shiv Rawail of The Railway Men fame.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0