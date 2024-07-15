Sharvari drops major Monday Motivation as she gets ready to start shooting for Alpha

Rising star Sharvari is set to start shooting for her next film Alpha, a YRF Spy Universe film, in which she is working alongside superstar Alia Bhatt! Days before she starts shooting Alpha, Sharvari gave the internet major fitness goals by dropping a hot Monday Motivation on her social media!

Sharvari urged fans and people on the internet to never miss a Monday workout by belting out a series of images that shows off how ripped and in shape she is currently!

Sharvari will be next seen in the much-awaited Nikkhil Advani film Vedaa and then in Aditya Chopra’s Alpha being directed by the acclaimed young director from YRF, Shiv Rawail of The Railway Men fame.