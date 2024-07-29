Sharvari is a major fitness girl, runs on the beach to train before Alpha shoot

Sharvari begins shooting for the much-anticipated YRF Spy Universe action entertainer Alpha tomorrow! A day before her adrenaline pumping shooting schedule with superstar Alia Bhatt, Sharvari dropped major fitness goals again by positing images of her running on the beach in Mumbai flaunting her super-fit bod for Alpha!

The rising star of Bollywood had previously again broken the internet a couple of weeks earlier after she dropped some hot pictures of training for the film. People praised how fit and fab Sharvari was looking while training for Alpha!

This time, Sharvari urged her fans and people on the internet to go that extra mile and train harder through a series of images of her running on the beach.

Sharvari will be next seen in the much-awaited Nikkhil Advani film Vedaa that is set to release on August 15th and then in Aditya Chopra’s Alpha being directed by the acclaimed young director from YRF, Shiv Rawail of The Railway Men fame!