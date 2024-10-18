Sharvari joins Miraggio as the new muse for their latest collection

Miraggio, the leading handbag brand celebrated for its innovation, sophistication, and versatility, proudly introduces its A/W 24 collection, with Bollywood star Sharvari. The new #MadeForMore campaign is more than a launch; it’s a celebration of women who refuse to be defined by boundaries and continually strive for greatness.

Designed for the bold, confident, and ambitious, the A/W 24 collection embodies this spirit, speaking to those who aim high and push beyond limits. Sharvari, known for her drive and dynamic career, perfectly represents the essence of Miraggio’s empowering message, making her ideal for this campaign.

“Made for More is not just a tagline—it’s a statement,” says Mohit Jain, Founder & CEO, Miraggio. “It encapsulates the spirit of modern women who are rewriting the rules and setting new standards. Our vision has always been to create pieces that are more than just accessories—they are reflections of strength, ambition, and individuality. With Sharvari leading this campaign, we celebrate the grandeur and boldness that define our brand and the women we design for.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Sharvari shares, “I’m incredibly excited to be the face of Miraggio’s #MadeForMore campaign. The message behind the campaign really speaks to my heart—encouraging women to dream bigger and push beyond the ordinary. I’ve always believed in chasing after what truly sets your soul on fire, and Miraggio embodies that same bold spirit. That’s why this collaboration feels like a natural fit. Together, we’re celebrating women who are fearless in their pursuit of greatness.”

The A/W 24 collection is designed for iconic women and features Miraggio’s innovative new Signature lock, combining style and functionality with sophistication. From classic totes to versatile crossbody bags, each piece is crafted to be a companion in every woman’s journey to success.

The #MadeForMore campaign is a tribute to women breaking barriers, evolving constantly, and aspiring for greatness. Whether it’s at work, in personal pursuits, or in chasing dreams, the new collection stands as a reminder that settling is never an option.