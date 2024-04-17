Sharvari manifested working with Alia Bhatt

An old interview of Sharvari has resurfaced on social media and is making the rounds, highlighting how Sharvari expressed her wish to collaborate with Alia Bhatt.

In 2022, Sharvari did media interviews on the appreciation she received for her character in Bunty Aur Babli 2. During one of them, Sharvari was asked who she would like to work with in actors to which she candidly expressed her admiration for Alia Bhatt, stating, ” Apart from just male actors, I really want to do a film with Alia Bhatt. I think she is one of the best actresses that we’ve seen in our country and I hope that there are films made with more heroines and not just one!! Because I hope that we get to learn from each other as women also. I don’t just want to do films which have men in it.”

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are rumored to portray super agents in the first female-led movie from YRF’s Spy Universe. Although YRF hasn’t officially announced the project yet, if the duo is cast together, they are sure to make a great tag team!