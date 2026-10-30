Sharvari reimagines her mother’s heirloom pink Patola saree, calls it a symbol of her love and blessings

Sharvari, who is currently promoting her upcoming family entertainer Yeh Prem Mol Liya, recently brought a personal story to the forefront with a look crafted from her mother’s treasured pink Patola saree. The actress shared pictures of the ensemble on social media, describing it as a tribute to the woman who has been her biggest source of love and support.

Sharing the story behind the outfit, Sharvari revealed that the saree was gifted to her by her Aai (mother) as a blessing after she watched her song Jhumka Patola for the first time. An heirloom that her mother had worn over the years and associated with countless cherished memories, the saree holds a special place in the family. Wearing it for one of her promotional appearances, with a fresh interpretation, made the experience all the more meaningful for the actress.

Speaking about the emotional significance of the outfit, Sharvari shared on Instagram, “When my Aai watched #JhumkaPatola for the first time, I will never forget the love and pride in her eyes. She gave me her beautiful pink Patola saree as a blessing! An heirloom she has adorned over the years and made so many beautiful memories in. Reinventing something so precious to her and wearing it for promotions has been such a special feeling. Going through old pictures of her wearing it, and then seeing her reaction to what we created was just priceless. Wearing her saree feels like being wrapped in her love and blessings!”

Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, is directed by Sooraj Barjatya and is set to release in cinemas on 27 November 2026.