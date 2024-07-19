Sharvari secures #1 spot on IMDB’s list of Popular Indian Celebrities

Rising star of Bollywood, Sharvari, secures #1 spot on IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities list this week!

This week’s IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities list features Rising Star of Bollywood, Sharvari, at the top spot for her enchanting portrayal of Bela in the horror comedy Munjya and for her brilliant special appearance in Maharaj in which she lit up the screens with her presence.

Some other prominent names featured on the list include Lakshya, Shweta Tripathi, Ali Fazal and S. Shankar.

Popular Indian Celebrities list is a weekly IMDB feature that showcases Indian stars trending globally – actors, directors, cinematographers, writers and more. This is determined by more than 200 million fans monthly from around the globe.