Sharvari serves Monday Motivation goals with battle ropes

With 2024 being a game-changing year for Sharvari, she has firmly established herself as Bollywood’s newest It-Girl! After delivering a ₹100-crore blockbuster with Munjya, the global streaming sensation Maharaj, and the action-packed thriller Vedaa, Sharvari is gearing up for her biggest project yet—YRF’s spy universe film Alpha.

Shooting alongside Alia Bhatt, Sharvari’s peak fitness is turning heads as she preps for her high-octane role. On social media, she gave her fans a glimpse of her intense grind with a Battle ropes workout, captioning the post with: “Battle ropes for today .. Battle ready for #Alpha soon! 💥💣 #MondayMotivation”

Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail of The Railway Men fame, is set to hit theatres on December 25, 2025. Sharvari’s journey from the girl-next-door to Bollywood’s action star is nothing short of inspiring!