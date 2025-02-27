Sharvari shines in a rare archival Alberta Ferretti gown

Known as Bollywood’s Rising Star, Sharvari has managed to win audiences’ hearts with her performance as well as her fashion choices. She recently stunned in a rare Alberta Ferretti gown, an exquisite creation from the designer’s Resort 2024 collection.

This breathtaking column bustier gown, featuring intricate micro and macro sequin embroidery, was specially arranged from the archives for the actress, making it an exclusive sartorial moment for her.

A very rare piece for any actress to wear, the shimmering embellishments and sleek silhouette perfectly complemented Sharvari’s effortless elegance. By donning this Alberta Ferretti creation, she brings to life the essence of the designer’s vision—one that celebrates the complexity of female psychology, translated into dreamy but tangible clothes, designed to become objects of affection, tools of expression, extensions of personality.