Shashank Arora reminisces sweet times from Titli as the film completes 9 years of its release

It’s been nine years since Shashank Arora starred in Kanu Behl’s critically acclaimed film Titli. On the film’s 9th anniversary, the actor is taking a trip down memory lane. To commemorate the occasion, Shashank shared nostalgic stories and behind-the-scenes moments from the film’s sets on Instagram.

In the stories, Shashank wrote, “Thank you YRF for celebrating 9 years of the very special ‘Titli’.” In another story Shashank expressed gratitude for the film’s cast and crew, he wrote, “Thank you Kanu Behl for giving me a chance to be a part of this rare piece of cinema, salute to the crew of magicians who bled to make Titli possible. And to my two older brothers in the film – Ranvir Shorey and Amit Sial, I’ll always be in awe of your work.”

Titli, released in 2014, was a gritty drama that explored the complexities of a dysfunctional family in Delhi’s underbelly. Shashank’s portrayal of Titli, the youngest sibling, earned him rave reviews and recognition in the film fraternity.

“Titli will always be a special film for me,” Shashank reminisced. “It was my second film, and it paved the way for my journey in the industry. The experience of working with Kanu Behl and the entire cast was invaluable. It taught me the importance of taking risks and experimenting with unconventional storytelling.”

Since Titli, Shashank has appeared in notable projects like Rock On 2, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Song Of Scorpions, and Made in Heaven. His latest project, Superboys Of Malegaon is also being quite loved in the festival circuit and it continues to win hearts.

As Shashank continues to evolve as an actor, Titli remains a milestone in his career. The film’s ninth anniversary serves as a reminder of his remarkable journey and the impact of his performance.