Shaunki Sardar teaser out: Guru Randhawa, Babbu Maan promise an action-packed Punjabi blockbuster, distributed by Zee Studios

The much-anticipated teaser for Shaunki Sardar has been released, generating significant excitement among audiences. Distributed by Zee Studios, the film boasts a stellar cast, including Babbu Maan, Guru Randhawa, Guggu Gill, and marks the Punjabi film debut of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Directed by Dheeraj Kedarnath Rattan, the movie is slated for release on May 16, 2025.

The teaser offers a glimpse into an electrifying saga of warriors vying for their legacy, setting the stage for an intense cinematic experience.

With its powerful narrative, adrenaline-pumping action, and a powerhouse cast, Shaunki Sardar is poised to be one of the most talked-about Punjabi films of the year.