Sheer Qorma becomes the first ever Indian short film to win ‘Equality In Cinema’ Award at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, presented by the Australian Government

Sheer Qorma, the short film directed by Faraz Ansari starring Shabana Azmi, Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta has become the first ever Indian Short Film to win the ‘Equality In Cinema’ Award at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, presented by the Australian Government. The film about love and acceptance shares a very strong message and is winning hearts worldwide for its powerful narrative. The film is produced by Marijke De Souza.

Sharing his excitement, director Faraz Ansari said, “Growing up queer, brown in India, I was often reminded that everything — from opportunities to exposure would be limited. But my Mamma always reminded me to dream big. Today, winning the prestigious ‘Equality in Cinema’ Award at IFFM, in association with the Australian Government, has been a reminder that, we must all continue to dream big. I want to dedicate this award to my Mamma & to queer people across the world who stand up, celebrating themselves and their truth. The future is female, the future is queer, the future is fluid.”

Producer Marijke added, “Sheer qorma champions love accept and inclusivity through cinema.. so this recognition brings great joy and validation in pushing us along the way to creating a world that accepts each other for whomsoever they choose to be. This film would never be made without the unwavering trust put in us by Shabanaji,Divya ,Swara, the entire cast, the crew and supporting everything it stands for. I am ever grateful for them.”