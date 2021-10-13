Shehzada: Shooting of the Kartik Aryan – Kriti Sanon starrer begins

‘Shehzada’ started shooting on a massive set in Mumbai yesterday, being directed by Rohit Dhawan, it stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar. Producer Bhushan Kumar has teamed up with the makers of Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ Allu Arvind and Aman Gill to mount this film on a lavish scale.

‘Shehzada’ an action-packed, musical, family film will be shot over various schedules in Mumbai & Delhi in the next several months. Rohit Dhawan is once again collaborating with music director Pritam to bring us fresh foot tapping numbers.

The makers and cast took to their social media accounts today and released the film’s logo giving us a glimpse and vibe of the film, along with announcing the theatrical release date, 4th November 2022!!

Producer Bhushan Kumar says “I’ve been wanting to mount a big scale family action-packed musical film for a long time, I’m excited to be teaming up with Rohit Dhawan, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill on this film, I’m eagerly looking forward to the magic Kartik, Kriti, Pritam and the rest of the team will create in ‘Shehzada.’”

Producer Aman Gill says “Rohit has been working diligently and passionately over the last year to mount ‘Shehzada’ in the biggest possible way, we all are excited to back his vision in bringing this film to audiences on the big screen in theatres next year. Allu sir and I are very happy to collaborate with Bhushanji for this film.”

Shehzada directed by Rohit Dhawan, Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S.Radha Krishna & Aman Gill.