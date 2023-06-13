Shekhar Kapur’s What’s Love Got To Do With It receives 9 nominations for the British national film awards

Shekhar Kapur is a global renowned director. He has made countless movies that have achieved cult status among the audience. The auteur’s most recent movie ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ released in the UK, USA and India and received a tremendous response globally.

Earlier this week, the nominations for the British National Film Awards were announced and Shekhar Kapur’s movie bagged not one or two but 9 nominations including Best Director.

There is also news that Shekhar Kapur might be working on a sequel to his 1983 debut film Masoom and could be titled ‘Masoom… The New Generation’

Kapur’s contributions to cinema have not only shaped the Indian landscape but also extended to the international stage with his movies Elizabeth and Elizabeth: The Golden Age winning Oscar Awards. His vision for spotting talent has had a proven track record, having worked with actors such as Cate Blanchett, Eddie Redmayne and Heath Ledger before they were discovered by mainstream cinema.