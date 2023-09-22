Shemaroo Umang’s Kundali Milan hits the century mark

Shemaroo Umang’s popular show, ‘Kundali Milan,’ has celebrated its striking 100th episode milestone. The show’s star trio, Ankit Bathla, Shubhanshi Raghuwanshi, and Prachi Bohra are overflowing with enthusiasm as they reflect on the tremendous dedication that the show has to this significant achievement. What sets this show apart is the extra dash of spice and the heart-pounding twists that have played an indispensable role in crafting an enduring and enchanting success saga. With viewers unwavering expectations and boundless love, we assure you that the journey ahead promises a plethora of blockbuster episodes and thrilling adventures.

Yash, portrayed by Ankit Bathla, shares his thoughts on the show’s remarkable achievement- “Our show, Kundali Milan, has been an exhilarating journey filled with excitement and dedication. It’s a momentous achievement that fills me with immense gratitude and pride. As an actor, every episode has been a new challenge, and I’ve poured my heart and soul into bringing my character to life. The entire team, including my co-stars Shubhanshi Raghuvanshi and Prachi Bohra, along with our hard-working crew, has worked tirelessly to make this show a success. The energy on the set is infectious, and it’s incredibly gratifying to see our efforts translate into 100 episodes of entertaining and engaging content.”

Shubhnashi Raghuwanshi, who portrays Anjali in her debut lead role, shares her thoughts on the remarkable achievement of ‘Kundali Milan’: “I am so excited that this show has marked my debut as lead. I have been feeling so much gratitude lately, realising that I am exactly where I am meant to be, and it’s an amazing place to be. It’s been a tremendous learning curve for me. With each episode, I’ve grown more confident in my abilities as an actor. I’ve learned the importance of understanding my character deeply and being able to convey Anjali’s emotions authentically. It’s been a transformative experience.”

Prachi Bohra states the reason for the marvellous achievement of the show “Our show touches on various aspects of family dynamics, relationships, and personal growth, which are universal themes. Plus, the entire team has put in their heart and soul to make the show engaging and authentic, which I think the audience appreciates. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all our viewers and fans who have supported us throughout this journey. The love and appreciation received from our audience mean the world to us. We promise to continue delivering engaging and heartwarming episodes, and we hope they will continue to be a part of our ‘Kundali Milan’ family. Thank you for making this milestone possible.”

Kundali Milan airs its gripping episodes every Monday to Saturday at 7:30 PM exclusively on Shemaroo Umang. This fantastic milestone is a testament to the unwavering support of the dedicated viewers who have been hooked on the show’s intriguing plot. The show is an enthralling tale of a love triangle, a story that’s both complex and captivating. Despite the myriad challenges thrown their way, the characters in ‘Kundali Milan’ continue to stand tall, making it a must-watch for all drama enthusiasts.