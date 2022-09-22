Shibasish Sarkar elected President of the Producers Guild of India

Shibasish Sarkar was unanimously elected as of the Producers Guild of India (“Guild”) at the first meeting of its newly constituted Guild Council of Management which was held immediately after the 68th Annual General Meeting on 21st September 2022.

Welcoming the President-elect, the incumbent President Siddharth Roy Kapur, said: “It has been a pleasure and an honour serving the production fraternity and I am delighted to pass the baton on to the able hands of Shibasish. I am sure he will do a stellar job and add further lustre to the Guild’s reputation of spearheading the industry’s interests.”

The President-elect Shibasish Sarkar said: “In his six years as Guild President, Siddharth has been a tireless, passionate and committed champion for our industry at a time of unprecedented challenges. I look forward to building on what he has accomplished and working alongside my colleagues to help address the challenges and build on the opportunities we have before us as an industry”.