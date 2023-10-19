Shilpa Rao mesmerizes 30,000 fans with electrifying performance of Chaleya

In an unforgettable night of music and magic, the exceptionally talented singer Shilpa Rao left a crowd of 30,000 people in absolute awe with her scintillating live performance of the chartbuster hit, “Chaleya” from the hit movie Jawaan featuring the King Khan SRK. The performance took place in Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi.

Shilpa Rao sang her latest song Chaleya from SRK starrer Jawan. The audience crooned along as Shilpa casted a spell on the audience with her evocative rendition of the superhit song “Chaleya”. The atmosphere was electric, as the crowd hung onto every note, displaying their unwavering adoration for the singing sensation.

She captioned – “When 30K+ people sing Chaleya together, it is just pure love for Shahrukh Khan Sir. This was super duper. Thank you guys for the love.”

She further added, “Look Anirudh, Kumaar and Arijit, our song is travelling far and wide. “

The performance was a testament to Shilpa Rao’s musical prowess, and she showcased an unmatched level of talent and stage presence. Her captivating voice, combined with the emotional depth of the song, left no dry eye in the house.