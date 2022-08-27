Shilpa Shetty honours her professional commitment despite her leg injury

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most loved and admired actors, also known for her dedication, discipline and professionalism. Honouring her professional commitment, the actor-enterpreneur attended a brand event recently, despite her leg injury.

The fitness icon, who got injured on the sets of Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force’ and fractured her leg, attended an award ceremony in Mumbai that aimed at recognising and honouring unsung heroes for their hard work and achievements.

A source informs, “The award ceremony was locked six months in advance and cancelling it would be a huge loss to the organiser. So they had requested her to attend the ceremony in a wheel chair. And sticking to her commitment, Shilpa arrived at the event on a wheelchair as the event organiser had made all necessary arrangements for her”.

Interestingly, Shilpa performed all her stunts for ‘Indian Police Force’ by herself without the help of a body double.

A star of all mediums – movies, television (as reality show judge), radio show host and now OTT, Shilpa Shetty has been entertaining the audience and her ardent fans for three decades now.

On the work front, Shilpa has multiple projects on the horizon. She is gearing up for the release of Sonal Joshi’s ‘Sukhee’ wherein she plays the lead protagonist and Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force’.