Shilpa Shetty Kundra is dancing her way into the week

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has become synonymous to fitness. The actress gave her Monday blues a musical twist and shared the same on her social media with her followers. She is seen dancing and enjoying to her fullest as she gets ready to start her day.

The actress also mentioned some tips, tricks and benefits of starting the day and week on a musical note. Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently announced her magnum opus film KD on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa with her followers. With The south Indian Industry making waves like no other, KD is the next project everyone has their eyes on.

The actress made headlines recently when her hospitality venture Bastian, which ranks among Worlds Top 50 Indian & Indian Owned Restaurants won Elite Restaurant Of The Year at the Elite Nightlife Awards. Keeping up with the streak was her recent win, the actress won the Business Women Icon Of The Year at a prestigious award show recently. Her historic big win for Big Brother that shook Hollywood completed 16 glorious years and she has been a fashion icon setting trends instead of following them.

Speaking of her professional front, Shilpa also has Sukhee in the pipeline. Sukhee is releasing on 14th April 2023. She is shouldering the film playing the lead character there we can see her the transition of shilpa’s character from 20 to 60 years.