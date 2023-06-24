Shilpa Shetty returns from family vacation in London to meet work commitments

Shilpa Shetty has been basking in vacation bliss with her family for a few days now. However, the Bollywood actress, who recently celebrated her birthday in the vibrant city of London, made a surprising solo entry at the Mumbai Airport earlier today. Soon after pictures of Shilpa from the airport did the rounds on social media, fans have been curious to know why her family didn’t accompany her.

Despite the allure of a family vacation and the picturesque landscapes of London, Shilpa Shetty’s determination to meet her work commitments has brought her back to the bustling streets of Mumbai. Her return is prompted by an upcoming shooting schedule for India’s Got Talent (IGT). Upon concluding the shooting schedule for the fan-favourite reality show, she will fly back to London to join her family on their tranquil vacation. Known for her commitment to her craft, Shilpa’s unwavering dedication shines through as she prioritizes her professional commitments over leisure time with her loved ones.

With her infectious energy and vibrant persona, Shilpa Shetty has been an integral part of India’s Got Talent. Her presence on the judging panel has undoubtedly elevated the show’s entertainment quotient, making her an indispensable asset. Besides IGT, Shilpa also has two upcoming projects in her kitty, including the Kannada film KD and Sonal Joshi’s Sukhee. Additionally, she has been cast as the first female police officer in Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe. The highly anticipated project is titled Indian Police Force.