Shilpa Shetty tastes the Bedhadak side of life as she interacts with college crowds during Sukhee’s Jaipur promotions

Actress Shilpa Shetty along with producers, T-Series and Abunduntia Entertainment is all set to bring to us the slice-of-life story of Sukhee in theatres on 22nd September. While Shilpa is on a promotional spree for the same, major nostalgia hit the Sukhee actress. Shilpa was in Jaipur to promote her next film, and during that, she interacted with fun college crowds. Being in that zone, and soaking up the vibe of the Bedhadak college life, the actress seemed to enjoy every moment.

‘Sukhee’ stars Shilpa Shetty, Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Chaitannya Choudhry, and Amit Sadh.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present an Abundantia Entertainment Production, Sukhee. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikhaa Sharma, Sukhee marks the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi. The film has been written by Radhika Anand, with the screenplay by Paulomi Dutta.

Sukhee will hit theatres on 22nd September 2023.