Shine Pandey feels elated on the responses he’s getting for Dehati Ladke Season 2

Shiney Pandey opens up about the overwhelming love he’s receiving since the release of the new season of Dehati Ladke on Amazon Mini TV on January 15th.

The Up65 actor, expresses gratitude for the positive messages flooding in. Dehati Ladke Season 2, starring Shiney Pandey as Rajat, features a stellar cast including Raghav Sharma, Tanish Neeraj, Saamya Jainn, Aasif Khan, and popular content creator Kusha Kapila as Chaaya.

Reflecting on the responses, Shiney shares, “The feedback has been wonderful. Messages from people worldwide express their love for the show and how it has changed their perspective on life. Many admit to being addicted, watching it multiple times.”

Discussing Season 2, Shiney hints at unexpected twists, stating, “If you’ve seen Season 1, get ready for a ride. Season 2 is full of surprises, revealing a different side of my character, which is my personal favorite. I believe this aspect of my character will resonate with viewers.”

Shiney praises his co-star Kusha Kapila, saying, “Kusha is just a lovely human being and a really supportive and hardworking co actor. I’ve seen her give her all to all the scenes that we did together. I remember the first day when I met her for a mock shoot and we had to do a scene together were she educates me about life, It was a big scene almost one and half page but she came in so prepared and did exactly what was written and was on point, which was really impressive.”

Looking ahead, Shiney mentions, “I’m currently focused on self-improvement, preparing for an upcoming project that even I am unaware of. Excited and eagerly anticipating what lies ahead.”