ShiShi’s Indigo: A rock-driven spiritual journey from a global artist

New York-based musician, producer, and meditation practitioner ShiShi has released his third studio album, Indigo, marking a bold departure from his electronica roots into a raw, rock-infused sound. Known for his global upbringing across China, Switzerland, and the U.S., and for blending Indian classical textures with contemporary production, ShiShi calls Indigo not just an album but a “transformative journey” for listeners. Preceded by singles like Dopamine Machine, Loser, The Light That Wakes Me, Grandfather, and Krishna’s Theme, the full record is now out worldwide.

Reflecting on the response, ShiShi says, “The response has been amazing. Many of my fans have been drawn to my music because I’ve always mixed Indian styles with dance music… Now I am more explicit about it, and the sound has become more live and rock. To some extent, I have lost fans who were here only for the Indian Bollywood dance music, but the core fans who listen deeply and feel the music spiritually are expressing how much they love this new music.”

At the heart of the album is a unique fusion of devotional elements with rock energy. For ShiShi, “Krishna’s Theme” best captures this fusion because it has a pop rock element yet retains important aspects of kirtan and spiritual Indian music. It is very much a singer-songwriter song and also a devotional rock song, exemplifying the direction of the album.” His meditation practice also fuels the creative process: “It is the well I go to for the drops of water that become the source of my creative output.”

While multiple singles have found their audience, ShiShi believes one in particular struck a nerve: “I feel that ‘Dopamine Machine’ has connected strongly with people. It is a playful jab at the world we live in, where everyone is distracted by social media, phones, substances, work or whatever occupies their attention. People are constantly jacked up on novelty and attention, and this sensation is very relatable.” Ultimately, ShiShi hopes Indigo helps listeners move beyond distraction and towards unity: “My biggest hope is that the music elicits… an experience of connection to something greater than oneself. For me, all of my music and art serve as a business card for spiritual practice.”