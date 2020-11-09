Shiv Sena leader Dinesh Rao organises a blood donation camp on the occasion of Bal Thackeray’s memorial

Bal Thackeray remains one of the most iconic figures in the political history of Maharashtra. Shiv Sena, which was founded by him in the year 1966, has given a platform to many individuals who went on to become politicians, ministers, social activists and even volunteers who walked on the path of the mission of the party to make a better Maharashtra.

On the occasion of Bal Thackeray’s memorial, a blood donation camp was organised by Dinesh Rao, a member of the Shiv Sena. In party terms, Dinesh Rao is the Upvibhav Pramukh of Goregaon Vidhansabha. Dinesh has been a social activist for years and being associated with Shiv Sena has broadened his scope to engage in activities that would contribute towards the welfare of the society.

The blood donation camp, which organised on 8th November between 8 a.m and 3 p.m was his recent most contribution towards a social cause.

Talking about the event, he says, “We often hear about hospitals, clinics and nursing homes suffering from a deficit of blood. Because of this, many patients lose their lives or suffer from other conditions. I have been making a humble initiative to organise a blood donation camp on the occasion of Shivsena Pramukh Shri Balasaheb Thackeray’s memorial every year. Shri Balasaheb always focussed towards solving the issues in our society. All my efforts and initiatives are a tribute to him”

The blood donation camp, which was organised in FM Banquet in Goregaon West, saw several prominent politicians in attendance, including Subhash Desai, a senior Shiv Sena leader and Honourable Minister of Industries, Maharashtra.

“I was honoured to have luminaries like Shri Subhash Desai ji grace the event with their presence and guide us in our endeavour. Last year, around 500 people had come to this camp to donate their blood. The number was much higher this year. I am grateful to everybody who came forward and donated their blood for a cause. Like every drop of water makes a difference, every drop of blood plays a role in saving a person’s life”, he states.

The blood donation camps, organised by Dinesh Rao, have always been attended by a large number of people and it is a social initiative that always makes a difference. The success of the event can be gauged by the fact that #KarteHaiDonate was trending on social media. Another interesting aspect is that they will be planting trees equal to the number of blood units donated.