Shiv Thakare collaborates with Mayur Jumani for peppy remix Aai Shapphat

Shiv Thakare’s Bigg Boss 16 journey has given him so much love from viewers and a very strong fan base. His journey has inspired lot of people too and Mayu Jumani is one of them. The duo have collaborated for ‘Aai Shapphat – Bigg Boss remix’.

While sharing about the making of ‘Aai Shapphat – Bigg Boss remix’, Shiv Thakare said, “One day I got call from Mayur, he said I have made this song called Aai Shapphat which captures your Bigg Boss season 16 journey, can you meet and discuss the same? I always appreciate and respect people around me. So I took time and went to meet him and when I listened to what he had made, I was so happy and felt blessed about it.

Thakare added, “I know Mayur. He is very creative person and does make such things. In one minute, he has shown my full journey of Bigg Boss, from words like Aai Shappath, Aai Cha Gawat, O Mandali to love from people and Ganpati Bappa – all with good beats, lyrics, concept and lot of talent, which is obviously Mayur’s. He just asked me for my time to shoot the video.”

“The way he presented Shiv Thakare I really enjoyed watching it and people also loving it. Within an hour of posting it, people has started sharing, liking and commenting on it. Also, it has gone viral to the extent that people have started calling me and complimenting me personally.” Praising Mayur, Thakare commented, “While shooting for the video also Mayur was so concerned about me. He keep asking me whether I am comfortable with certain dance stapes or not. The remix song is choreographed by Vaibhav Ghuge as we wanted some hook step for the song and he has choreographed song very beautifully.”

Shiv Thakare is also getting lot of offers for music videos, but he is looking for song which can touch the hearts of his fans and which can stay with people for a longer period of time.