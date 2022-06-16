Shlok Sharma’s Two Sister And A Husband’s team shines on the Red Carpet of the illustrious Tribeca Film Festival

After making an impressive and impeccable debut with ‘Haraamkhor’ starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Shlok Sharma is all set with his next directorial venture ‘Two Sisters And a Husband.’ The film is India’s official entry at the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival in the category of International Narrative Competition.

‘Two sisters and a Husband’ has been co-written by Shlok Sharma along with Shilpa Srivastava and is produced by Shlok and Navin Shetty’s Fundamental Pictures along with Anurag Kashyap. The film ‘Two sisters and a Husband’ had its World Premiere in Tribeca Film Festival in New York where the director walked the red carpet with two of his actors – Avani Rai & Manya Grover. The film stars Dinkar Sharma and debutants Avani Rai and Manya Grover in pivotal roles.

The film is essentially a love story gone awry. It follows the lives of three characters, under one roof, constantly on the move as they run away from the prying eyes of the society while drowning deeper and deeper into their own mess. The trailer of the film was received with critical acclaim and is the only film representing India this year at the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival.

Shlok Sharma added, “It has been an absolute honour to have ‘Two sisters and a Husband’ premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. We couldn’t have asked for a better platform for the film.” In its 19th year now, the Tribeca Film Festival was founded by Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal in 2001 to spur the economic and cultural revitalisation of lower Manhattan following the attacks on the World Trade Center.

Talking about his collaborations with Shilpa and Navin, Shlok further states, “Decoding the process of co-writing and co-creating with Shilpa is as twisted as the relationships in this film. We have just been writing together for so many years now and like most collaborations we complement each other in the best possible way” Shlok adds with a laugh. He further adds, “my partner Navin has been a constant support. The protagonists have been played by Dinkar, Manya and Avani and they have done a fabulously job in their portrayal of the characters that we built. I can’t wait for the world to see our work of labour.”

The film ‘Two sisters and a Husband’ is playing at the Tribeca Film Festival til 19th of June.