“Shooting barefoot for more than 12 hours daily is next to impossible” – Lucky Mehta

Lucky Mehta is loved by viewers for her character of Madhu in Subhash Ghai’s television show Jaanki. She had to cross different kinds of difficulty levels like walking barefoot.

Talking about it Lucky Mehta said, “As it was the Subhash Ghai’s show, I was super excited to work on it. But the real challenge was waiting for me. My family – Brahmdutt family – in the show has very religious people, who believe in pooja-path and all and we have temple in the house. Because of all that we can’t wear footwear when we are shooting in the house. “

“In the beginning I shot without footwear. As time went on I realised there were a lot of cracks that have come in my foot. Shooting barefoot for more than 12 hours daily is next to impossible for me. I am playing the character of Madhu, who is a housewife and most of the time I am shown inside the house, ” Lucky Mehta added.

Lucky did not want to create a fuss out of it so she started searching for an appropriate solution for her situation.

“When I saw my foot I spoke with the production team. They said we have a temple in the house so you have to shoot without footwear. I cannot go for a pedicure everyday or can’t keep working barefoot in sand, as we are shooting at Madh Island near the sea. Then I started searching for a solution online and came across a silicon stick on footwear and since then I am wearing that while shooting inhouse.” Lucky Mehta concluded.

Shooting without footwear was just one of the challenges for Lucky, she has also got swollen eyes for a long period of time. Her character in the show shows emotions and keeps crying. As a result she has to put an ice pack on her eyes after finishing shooting on those particular days. Because of all this Lucky Mehta is one of the most appreciated actresses on the sets of Jaanki by the maker of the show Subhash Ghai.