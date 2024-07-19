Shopping: Raahul Jatin releases an upbeat single in Punjabi

Emerging singer and music composer Raahul Jatin, illustrious Bollywood music composer Jatin Pandit’s son has released a vibrant new single titled “Shopping” on his social media channel. The track is an upbeat, peppy number accompanied by a quirky romantic video that delves into the subtle dynamics of a young married couple’s relationship.

Raahul Jatin, who has been making waves in the music industry with his unique style, shared insights into the inspiration and creative process behind Shopping. He expressed, “I wasn’t aiming to create something that would define or shape my life’s direction, instead, my goal was to produce a track that stood out for its unique and energetic vibe. I wanted to explore new musical territory by creating a song in Punjabi. Punjabi is a vibrant and lively language that naturally lends itself to high-energy music. I believe that dance songs in Punjabi have a special appeal and tend to resonate more powerfully with audiences, even more so than similar songs in Hindi. This made the project exciting and creatively fulfilling for me.”

The song is not just about the energetic beats and catchy melody but also explores the inevitable moments in relationships where partners unintentionally hurt each other. Raahul adds, “This song tells the story of a couple who genuinely love each other. However, as in any relationship, there are moments when we unintentionally do things that might hurt our partner. It’s a reflection of the ups and downs that are part of any close relationship. When it comes to creating the song, my process begins with coming up with a catchy melody. This melody serves as the foundation, and from there, I develop lyrics that weave a narrative around the tune. Once the story and the lyrics are in place, we move on to recording the track. The final steps involve mixing and mastering the song to ensure it sounds polished and ready for release.” Raahul elaborated.

Despite not speaking or comprehending Punjabi, Raahul took on the challenge with enthusiasm. “It was challenging, but that was the fun part. The overall mood of the song connects well with the Punjabi lyrics. Music, I believe, music has no language. Also on a lighter note, I will never cancel a shopping date with my future wife after this song (chuckles). he quipped.

Raahul, who features in the music video, enjoys performing and believes it is a great way to showcase his voice and persona. “I like acting in my music videos because I understand the moods and vibes best. I enjoy performing; it’s a good way to get your voice and face out there. I’m comfortable in front of the camera and visually it makes sense.”

The music video for Shopping was shot in panoramic locations of Venice Beach in California, San Juan Capistrano, Santa Monica Pier, and various spots in Los Angeles, adding a picturesque backdrop to the lively track. Shopping is now available on Raahul Jatin’s YouTube channel and across all major audio streaming platforms.