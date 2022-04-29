Shraddha Kapoor donates a huge sum of money to Kalote Animal Trust

Shraddha Kapoor has always stood against animal cruelty and has been the spokesperson for the same for a long time. Apart from supporting the cause, the actress also motivates her fans and followers to do the same. The luminary is one of a few celebrities who have raised a strong voice and who hold it strongly against animal brutality.

Recently, Shraddha shared a post on her social media requesting everyone to donate any amount of their choice to Kalote Animal Trust for the exceptional work they have been doing for abandoned and injured animals.

She jotted down “Hi everyone ☺️ I have just donated to @kaloteanimaltrust and request if you all can do the same please; any amount that is comfortable for you all. They have been doing exceptional work in giving homes to abandoned and injured animals. I have visited this shelter and was very inspired by how it was run and how the animals were taken care of 💜”

This is not the first time the actress has been vocal about her animal advocacy. She has always stood up for what she considers is right and has always campaigned about Animal rights.

And to support her cause, Shraddha turned vegan two years ago.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha has treated the audiences with amazing performances in a vast career span, like ABCD, Baaghi, and Aashiqui 2 to name a few. Kapoor is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film with actor Ranbir Kapoor, releasing on March 8, 2023. The film that is yet to get a title, is among the highly awaited releases of Bollywood. The movie will mark Shraddha’s first-ever collaboration with Ranbir, for which her fans her supremely excited for.