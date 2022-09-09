Shraddha Kapoor expresses her desire to be a writer

Shraddha Kapoor has been too many things in her decade-long career and has always succeeded in shooting stars to all her core interests. Now after becoming one of the most talented actress, dancer, and singer in the industry, Shraddha finds inspiration through an 8-year-old author Arya, to become a writer.

Shraddha recently launched the book ‘Treasure Trove’ written by little Arya and read out chapter one from the book. The chapter was about Mom and Shraddha took immense pleasure in reading it out loud to the audience. As the actress joyfully praised Arya for her well-written book, she confessed that reading the entirety of the Harry Potter series is in her bucket list. As Shraddha ends the evening by expressing her desire to become a writer, she also adds that this will be the most memorable day for her.

While talking about how Shraddha’s interest in writing began, she says, “It was around 2014, my film Aashiqui 2 had already released, later Ek Villain released as well. And both the films received immense love and appreciation. I felt validated and started understanding the creative process of what I do. Thats when I thought that it will be great to write a book”

She also added that “When you are an author, its just so much more special to know. Its going to be about my journey and its something that came from my heart”.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor is popular on social media with a following of 74.2 M people. While the actress amasses a huge following on social media platforms, her profile speaks ‘effortless’! Shraddha usually shares natural pictures, yet she has managed to charm her audience with her aura!!

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff, will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled romantic comedy-drama with Ranbir Kapoor.