Shraddha Kapoor wraps up her first film schedule of 2021

It’s a schedule wrap for Shraddha Kapoor on Luv Ranjan’s untitled film, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. The duo had been reportedly shooting in Delhi, for a while and now Shraddha is back to the bay.

Shraddha, the social-media powerhouse also took to her Instagram, and shared a excited picture of herself, to inform her fans about the shoot wrap. On the picture, she wrote, “& that’s a wrap on an amazing shoot schedule! Time to go home!”

Shraddha was seen clad upon a chic outfit as she made her way home to Mumbai, last night. She opted to team up a white shirt with beige loose pants, paired with a black leather jacket.

As the film is touted to be a romantic dramedy, Shraddha’s pairing with Ranbir Kapoor is counted as one of the most anticipated on-screen jodis in 2021. Excited fans have even created a couple name for the duo called ‘#Shrabir’.

Looking at her calendar, one can imagine Shraddha has been a busy bee lately, with lots of projects under her belt. The actress had 2 releases last year too. Even during the nationwide lockdown, Shraddha had been reading a lot of scripts and attending a number of online narrations.

The actress is all set to have a jam-packed 2021 as well, with quite a number of projects under her sleeve, for which the audience can’t surely wait for.