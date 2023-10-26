Shraddha Kapoor’s simple salwar kameez avtaar as she takes a stroll in her new Lamborghini

Shraddha Kapoor celebrated Dussehra in a manner that left her fans in awe. Known for her charm and grace, Shraddha Kapoor added a touch of unparalleled luxury to the festivities by becoming the first Bollywood actress to own a Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica.

Recently, the actress was spotted taking her newly acquired Lamborghini to a Pooja where the images of her with the striking supercar created a buzz on the internet, with netizens unable to contain their excitement and admiration for her latest purchase. Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular and charismatic actresses in Bollywood. She’s is one of the Highest-Paid Actresses in the industry. Despite hailing from a film family, she carved her own path and established her own destiny.

Shraddha Kapoor who took her new car to the ISCKON Temple in Juhu to seek the almighty’s blessings before unleashing the beast was loved by fans for her very admirable gesture!