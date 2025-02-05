Shreya Ghoshal won a National Award for ‘Bairi Piya’ in her Bollywood debut at the age of 18

Shreya Ghoshal made history with her Bollywood debut in Devdas (2002), winning the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for her enchanting rendition of “Bairi Piya”. At just 18 years old, she became one of the youngest singers to receive this prestigious honor, a moment that signaled the arrival of a voice destined for greatness.

Her journey began when Sanjay Leela Bhansali discovered her through the children’s special edition of Sa Re Ga Ma. Recognizing her immense talent, he gave her the opportunity to voice Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s character, Paro. The song “Bairi Piya,” composed by Ismail Darbar, was steeped in classical nuances, and Shreya’s effortless mastery over intricate notes made it an instant classic. The song’s success catapulted her into stardom, earning her widespread acclaim and her first National Award.

But this was just the beginning. Over the years, Shreya has shaped the Indian music industry with her unmatched versatility and soul-stirring voice. From romantic ballads to soulful songs and peppy dance numbers, she has breathed life into every genre with absolute perfection. With multiple National Awards, Filmfare Awards, and global recognition, she remains an unstoppable force in playback singing.

Today, Shreya Ghoshal is hailed as the undisputed Melody Queen of India. Her voice exudes an ethereal charm, creating a divine aura that transcends generations. With an unparalleled contribution to music, she continues to reign as the voice of emotions, melody, and timeless grace, proving that true talent is eternal.