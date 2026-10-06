Shreyaa Chaudhry to star opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Mupapa

Shreyaa Chaudhry, who has steadily established herself as one of the most promising actors of her generation through acclaimed performances in Bandish Bandits Seasons 1 and 2 and The Mehta Boys on Amazon Prime Video, is set to share the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming film Mupapa. The film is slated for theatrical release on 19 February 2027.

Directed by Sameer Saxena, Mupapa is produced by Akshaye Widhani (CEO, Yash Raj Films) and Posham Pa Pictures, the banner Sameer co-founded with Biswapati Sarkar, Saurabh Khanna and Amit Golani. The film marks the first theatrical collaboration between the studio and the production house.

Known for her natural performances and ability to bring depth and emotion to her characters, Shreyaa has built a strong connect with audiences through a diverse body of work. Her performances across both seasons of Bandish Bandits were appreciated for their natural and relatable portrayal, while The Mehta Boys further showcased her versatility and ability to take on layered characters.

With Mupapa, Shreyaa takes another significant step forward in her career, joining Ayushmann Khurrana in a theatrical release that marks an exciting new chapter in her journey as an actor.

In another significant career development, Shreyaa Chaudhry has also been signed for exclusive management by YRF Talent, marking a new chapter in her professional journey. She now joins the talent management arm of Yash Raj Films, which represents an impressive roster of established stars and some of the most promising names from the new generation, including Rani Mukerji, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonam Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Sharvari, Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, among others.

With a strong focus on building talent beyond individual projects, YRF Talent works closely with its artists to shape their long-term careers, create strategic brand and commercial opportunities, and build a distinctive presence across cinema, endorsements, fashion, digital and the wider entertainment landscape.