Shriya Pilgaonkar shines in Guilty Minds: “I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday present”

Shriya Pilgaonkar is currently winning hearts and massive appreciation for her impeccable performances in Amazon Prime’s first legal drama Guilty Minds and Murder In Agonda. Seen embodying the role of a lawyer in the legal drama and that of a forensics expert in Murder In Agonda, the actor showcases her versatility. Reeling from the resounding success of both the series, the powerhouse hails the appreciation as the best birthday present.

Shriya shares, “I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday present. I have had two releases this month Guilty Minds and Murder In Agonda. I’m thrilled with the response and the reviews that that my performance and the shows have received. I’m currently soaking in all the love and I’m truly grateful for this surreal experience.”

Birthday girl Shriya will be seen in four projects including Crackdown Season 2, and few more that are yet to be announced.