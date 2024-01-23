Shriya Saran wears her wedding saree to celebrate the occasion of Ram Mandir inauguration

The inauguration of Ram Mandir that happened in Ayodhya yesterday had the entire nation in celebratory mode. Actress Shriya Saran also commemorated this moment back home in Mumbai. For this very special occasion, she wore her wedding saree.

While it was a sweet celebration, the actress looked very graceful in her wedding attire. She took to Instagram and wrote, “Yesterday was magical. I wore my saree from my wedding for Sri Ram Puja at home, on the auspicious day of the inauguration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.”

Well, it is a simple and sweet celebration, and truly a magical one. On the work front, after Music School in 2023, she will be seen in the Tamil film Naragasooran.