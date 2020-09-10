Shriyam Bhagnani excited for her next with Nagesh Kukunoor

Actor Shriyam Bhagnani, who was previously seen in films like Baaghi 2 and Batti Gul Meter Chalu has now bagged a meaty role in a web series to be directed by Nagesh Kukunoor for a major OTT platform.

Despite being associated with a family that is well entrenched in Bollywood, Shriyam has had a modest self-made journey thus far, marked with gradual progress over the last few years. The actor trained under Barry John Acting Studio, earning a diploma and thereafter moving to jobs within the film industry related to production, editing and assisting directors so as to get a holistic understanding of the craft and technical details.

Speaking about working with Nagesh Kuknoor, Shriyam said, “Working with Nagesh sir has been an entirely new experience for me. I have never met a person, let alone a professional, with the kind of clarity and focus Nagesh sir has. There is so much to learn and absorb on his sets – from an amazing crew, to the set design, to the script, everything reads out a passion for filmmaking, like Elahe Hiptoola ma’am, our producer once said to me, she wants to create an environment on set where every single person is respected by everyone and is working to their maximum capability with sheer ease, and that’s what it exactly feels like being on their set. it’s really magical. While I’m really yearning to talk about my character, and for quite some time now (Covid), but that may just spoil the fun for the current viewers of the show.”

Shriyam is currently preparing for her character and is going through a physical transformation for the same.

She said, “I’m continuously reading scripts and have been auditioning throughout the lockdown. This period gave me time to watch and observe a lot of good films and performances, which I wouldn’t have found time for otherwise. I’ve found time for myself and my family and now I am more than prepared for when God finally says ‘ACTION’ !!”

She added, “The ongoing nepotism debate tends to simplify the problem, while one understands the different perspective, it is unfair to generalise the industry as a whole. I feel everybody has their own journey with their own unique hurdles and if you’re talented, you’ll always find the right platform. That’s the beauty of Bollywood, only talent rules here.”