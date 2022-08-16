Shruti Haasan and Prabhas starrer Salaar to release in September 2023

The makers of Shruti Haasan’s upcoming film Salaar recently announced the release date of the film. The movie starring Prabhas and Shruti in a lead role will be releasing on 28th September, 2023.

The team of Prabhas and Shruti Haasan fronted Salaar announced a big update about the much-awaited action entertainer, the venture will be reaching the audience in theatres on the 28th of September in 2023. The makers also released a new poster for the flick, featuring Pan India star loaded with arms and ammunition, ready to take on the bad guys.

Salaar is an out-and-out mass action and adventure film which is shot around the globe in countries such as India, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

