Shruti Haasan attends UK’s biggest heavy metal festival

Shruti Haasan has always been vocal about her love for metal and is a proud metal head. Shruti who’s currently holidaying in London with her partner Santanu Hazarika, attended the Download Festival recently which is the biggest metal festival in the country. The event was held at the iconic Donington Park.

Both Shruti and Santanu are fans of the Indian metal band ‘Bloodywood’, as they were in the city during the festival they couldn’t miss out on their perfect Metal date. Barring Bloodywood, the festival also had renowned bands like Slipknot, Lorna Shore and Graphic nature.

“Shruti is an absolute metal head and she loves the culture associated with the music. She thoroughly enjoys the genre of music and witnessing some of the world’s biggest metal bands under one roof was an opportunity she wasn’t going to miss. She posted several stories on her social media account chronicling the amazing time she had”, says a source close to the actress.

On the professional front, Shruti is looking forward to the release of Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame and ‘The Eye’, her upcoming international film slated to hit the silver screen later this year. On the music front Shruti is going to release some of her latest original tracks later this year.